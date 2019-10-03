MMQB Staff Week 5 NFL Picks
Welcome to Week 5! Thanks for coming back to us after last week's disaster. Maybe you're here to point and laugh? Our consensus picks went 6-9... not our best work! But that's what happens when road teams start the week 11-2 heading into the Sunday night game.
This week we again have a nearly-full slate with 15 games. Let's make some picks.
Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Bette Marston, Associate Editor
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
BOLDdenotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Getagainst-the-spread picksfrom our team of experts at theSI Gambling vertical.
And here are the standings heading into the week.
