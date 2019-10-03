MMQB Staff Week 5 NFL Picks

Welcome to Week 5! Thanks for coming back to us after last week's disaster. Maybe you're here to point and laugh? Our consensus picks went 6-9... not our best work! But that's what happens when road teams start the week 11-2 heading into the Sunday night game.

This week we again have a nearly-full slate with 15 games. Let's make some picks.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer





Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer











And here are the standings heading into the week.

