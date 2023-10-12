MMIWG2S+ honoured in Grande Prairie

A group of nearly 100 gathered at the Sisters in Spirit Rock at Northwestern Polytechnic and then walked to the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre for candlelight vigil in honour of Sisters in Spirit Day Oct. 4.

The day is meant to honour the lives of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, their families, loved ones and communities.

“It's really important for us to remember the women that have gone missing, the women that have been murdered, that have had no justice and to remember them all the time because it's really hard when you don't know where they are, what happened to them, are they dead, you want to bring them home to say goodbye,” said Theresa Gladue, NWP elder on campus.

She said more needs to be done to ensure indigenous women get the justice they deserve.

Len Auger, Grande Prairie Friendship Centre president, noted that the issue of missing and murdered women isn’t just in other communities in Canada but locally as well.

“We are gathered here to honour the lives of the missing and murdered women and girls from our town, Grande Prairie, the Peace country, Alberta and the rest of Canada,” he said.

Desiree Mearon, NWP indigenous liaison co-ordinator, said it's crucial that people recognize the day “otherwise, violence against indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people will just keep on happening.”

She said it’s important to her because she has daughters and is a daughter.

“I'm someone, indigenous women are people, and regardless of whether they are somebody's daughter, somebody's mom, somebody's Kokum, somebody's grandma, somebody's auntie, they're still someone and they should be honoured as such, and woman's spirit needs to be honoured.

“Women traditionally have a strong spirit, and we need to honour that strong spirit of the women.

According to Amnesty International, “1,017 women and girls identified as indigenous were murdered between 1980 and 2012 — a homicide rate roughly 4.5 times higher than that of all other women in Canada.”

“Amnesty’s own research has raised concerns that deaths of Indigenous women and girls are not always fully and properly investigated and that as a result some murders of Indigenous women and girls may have been wrongly classified as accidental deaths,” said Amnesty International.

The Women's Warrior song was sung before attendees departed the rock to a candlelight vigil at the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre.

“We are also gathered here today to stand in solidarity and raise awareness concerning the ongoing marginalization that indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people face; when we stand together, we magnify our voices,” said Vanessa Sheane, NWP acting president and CEO.

“When we stand together, we can create change.”

This year marked the 18th anniversary of Sisters in Spirit vigils across Canada, and in 2022, the province declared Oct. 4 Sisters in Spirit Day.

City Coun. Chris Thiessen was in attendance and declared the day as Sisters in Spirit Vigil Day in the city.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News