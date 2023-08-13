mmaBay: UFC, Bellator, MMA eBay collectible sales roundup (Aug. 13) with Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation UFC 291 full kit

From autographs and memorabilia to trading cards, check out the priciest and most unique MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week.

Sports collectibles like trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia have been big business for decades. With MMA, it’s no different.

From signed Bellator gloves and UFC posters to fight-worn gear and an abundance of pricey trading cards, just about any MMA collectible fans are looking for has popped up for sale at some point.

Here’s a look at not only some of the priciest MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week, but some of the most fun and interesting, as well.

$8,000: Georges St-Pierre 2009 Topps auto, graded

Auction listing: 2009 Topps UFC Round 1 Georges St Pierre Red Auto Rc 1st auto /25 BGS 8 Auto 10

$5,100: Dustin Poirier's full UFC 291 fight kit for charity

$4,350: Tatsuro Taira 1/1 2023 Panini rookie card

$2,999.99: Alexa Grasso 1/1 autographed Panini rookie card

$12 (best offer accepted): Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix final 2012 ticket

$1,200 (best offer accepted): Ronda Rousey framed signed UFC belt

$50 (best offer accepted): Dan Henderson autographed UFC glove and baseball

$28 (best offer accepted): Sean O'Malley autographed 8x10 photo

$58 (best offer accepted): Dana White signed photo

$124.99: Nate Diaz signed photo

$20 (best offer accepted): Corey Anderson signed Bellator Monster hat

$20: Urijah Faber WEC limited edition figure

