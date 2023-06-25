mmaBay: UFC, Bellator, MMA eBay collectible sales roundup (June 25)

Sports collectibles like trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia have been big business for decades. With MMA, it’s no different.

From signed Bellator gloves and UFC posters to fight-worn gear and an abundance of pricey trading cards, just about any MMA collectible fans are looking for has popped up for sale at some point.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at not only some of the priciest MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week, but some of the most fun and interesting, as well.

Also see:

$8,500: Khabib autographed card, 1/1

Auction listing: 2023 Prizm UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov Throwback Signatures Auto Black 1/1 #TH-KHN

$4,350: Tom Aspinall rookie card, 1/1

Auction listing: 2022 Panini Prizm UFC Tom Aspinall RC Black 1/1 #134

$3,250: 5 unopened packs of UFC Panini Kaboom

Auction listing: (5) 2022 UFC Panini Kaboom Packs

$400: Su Madaerji rookie card, 1/1

Auction listing: 2022 Select MUDAERJI SU Rookie UFC BLACK FLASH PRIZM #73 1/1

$1,325: Jon Jones autographed card

Auction listing: Jon Jones 2012 Topps UFC Knockout Autograph Red Ruby 8/8 Bones On Card Auto Rare

$2,750: Nate Diaz Panini Kaboom PSA 10

Auction listing: 2022 1ST Panini Instant UFC #7 Nate Diaz Kaboom! SSP PSA 10 GEM MINT

$2,600: Khamzat Chimaev card, PSA 10

Auction listing: 2021 Select UFC Khazmat Chimaev Gold Disco Prizm Psa10 Rookie

$299.99: Fedor signed/framed glove, display

Auction listing: FEDOR EMELIANENKO Auto Signed PRIDE FC Glove BECKETT COA Framed & Matted 1/1

$289.99: Royce Gracie/Ken Shamrock signed canvas

Auction listing: Royce Gracie & Ken Shamrock Signed Bellator 149 Fight Used Canvas BAS COA UFC 5

$110: Signed glove with Felice Herrig, Patrcio Freire, Carla Esparza, more

Auction listing:

UFC Bellator MMA Fighters Signed Glove – Felice Herrig, Pitbull, Esparza, Lima

$450: Ronda Rousey Panini Kaboom card

Auction listing: 2023 WWE REVOLUTION Ronda Rousey KABOOM 🔥🔥🔥

$171.59: Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate signed glove

Auction listing: Miesha Tate Amanda Nunes Autograph Signed UFC Glove MMA JSA

$769: Ilia Topuria rookie card, PSA 10

Auction listing: 2022 Panini Prizm UFC White Sparkle #115 Ilia Topuria Rookie SP /20 PSA 10

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, that’s on you.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie