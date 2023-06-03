mmaBay: UFC, Bellator, MMA eBay collectible sales roundup (June 3)

Sports collectibles like trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia have been big business for decades. With MMA, it’s no different.

From signed Bellator gloves and UFC posters to fight-worn gear and an abundance of pricey trading cards, just about any MMA collectible fans are looking for has popped up for sale at some point.

Here’s a look at not only some of the priciest MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week, but some of the most fun and interesting, as well.

$24.99: Anthony Johnson signed photo

Auction listing: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Signed Autograph 8×10 Photo UFC Bellator MMA JSA Stamp

$140.15: Khabib Nurmagomedov signed UFC glove

Auction listing: Khabib Nurmagomedov Signed Authentic UFC Official Fight Glove JSA COA Proof SILV

$3,000: Sean O'Malley rare Panini card

Auction listing: 2021 UFC Prizm Debut Sean O’Malley Prizm Lucky Envelopes Checkerboard #8/8 RARE

$4,250: Conor McGregor 2013 Topps card, PSA 10

Auction listing: CONOR MCGREGOR PSA 10 2013 TOPPS UFC BLOODLINES #139 IRISH FLAG ROOKIE 40/188

$1,850: Jon Jones 2012 Topps auto card 8/8

Auction listing: Jon Jones 2012 Topps UFC Knockout Autograph Red Ruby 8/8 Bones On Card Auto Rare

$2,503.99: Conor McGregor 2016 Topps auto relic card

Auction listing: PSA Authentic Conor McGregor UFC Topps 2016 Fighter Worn Relic On Card Autograph

$500: Season 22 'TUF' poster signed by McGregor, Faber

Auction listing: TUF 22 Team McGregor Vs Team Faber Autographed Poster 115/125 Signed by Conor!Opens in a new window or tab

$525: Conor McGregor framed autographed photo

Auction listing: Conor Mcgregor Signed + Professionally Framed 16×20 Photo Fanatics Coa👑🇮🇪

$25: Stipe Miocic Akron RubberDucks bobblehead

Auction listing: Stipe Miocic Bobblehead UFC Akron RubberDucks

$79.99: Affliction 'Banned' event shirt

Auction listing: ORG.AFFLICTION BANNED FEDOR Vs SYLVIA July 19th UFC Men’s SLEEVELESS MUSCLE 3XL

$79.99: Vintage Nick Diaz Metal Mulisha shirt

Auction listing: Metal Mulisha Nick Diaz UFC 158 Walkout Shirt World Domination 209 Size XL

$319: Rory MacDonald limited edition figure

Auction listing: Plastic Cell Rory MacDonald sculpture figure Limited Edition 59/250

$551: Valentina Shevchenko walkout pants patch card 1/1

Auction listing: V. SHEVCHENKO – PSA 9 – 2021 Immaculate Collect. UFC – JUMBO WALKOUT PANTS – 1/1O

