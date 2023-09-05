mmaBay: UFC, Bellator, MMA eBay sales roundup (Sept. 3): A literal penny for Tito’s advice on takedowns, Conor does Kokies and more

Sports collectibles like trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia have been big business for decades. With MMA, it’s no different.

From signed Bellator gloves and UFC posters to fight-worn gear and an abundance of pricey trading cards, just about any MMA collectible fans are looking for has popped up for sale at some point.

Here’s a look at not only some of the priciest MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week, but some of the most fun and interesting, as well.

$12,500 (best offer accepted): Bo Nickal PSA 10 card, 3/3

$13.50: Muhammad Lawal autographed shorts

$60 (best offer accepted): Bellator 241 signed event poster

$225 (best offer accepted): Israel Adesanya signed UFC glove

$3.25: B.J. Penn autographed photo

$12.99: Chad Griggs autographed photo

Auction listing: Chad Griggs Signed 8×10 UFC Photo

$49.99: Tito Ortiz, Ken Shamrock casino chip

UFC $5 Mandalay Bay Poker Chip Ortiz/Shamrock Sylvia/Arlovski Bitter Rivals 2006

$30: Kokies Conor McGregor figure

$0.01: Unopened Tito Ortiz VHS tape

$299: 2008 K-1 Dynamite poster from Japan

Auction listing: K1 DYNAMITE 2008 Poster MMA PRIDE FC UFC Wrestling WWE

$48.88: Strikeforce fitted hat

$5: Chuck Liddell loose action figure

