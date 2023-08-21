mmaBay: UFC, Bellator, MMA eBay collectible sales roundup (Aug. 20) with Tabatha Ricci ($54.99), Jorge Masvidal ($1.34) autographs

Sports collectibles like trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia have been big business for decades. With MMA, it’s no different.

From signed Bellator gloves and UFC posters to fight-worn gear and an abundance of pricey trading cards, just about any MMA collectible fans are looking for has popped up for sale at some point.

Here’s a look at not only some of the priciest MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week, but some of the most fun and interesting, as well.

$5,008.64: Sean O'Malley autographed card, PSA 10

Auction listing: SEAN O’MALLEY 2022 PANINI SELECT UFC GOLD DISCO AUTO /10 PSA 10 GEM MT 8650

$2,500 (best offer accepted): Georges St-Pierre 2009 Topps error card

Auction listing: 2009 Topps UFC ROUND 1 GEORGES ST.PIERRE GSP Auto ERROR!!! RARE

$811: UFC 217 event signed poster

$39.97: Anthony Pettis unopened Wheaties box

$80: Mirko Cro Cop vintage action figure

Auction listing: Mirko Cro Cop Figure HAO PRIDE UFC K-1 Bellator MMA High Kick Boxing Wrestling

$15: Chuck Liddell plush toy

$2,495 (best offer accepted): 2009 Topps Jon Jones autographed card, BGS 9.5

$35: Bellator glove signed by Pitbull, Henderson, Koreshkov, more

Auction listing: 🔥 SIGNED – RARE 🔥 Pitbull-Spartan-Benson-Correles+ Bellator 153 Glove

$80: Valerie Loureda WWE rookie card

$699: Zhang Weili jersey card 2/2

$150: Liddell vs. Couture action figures

$1.34: Jorge Masvidal autographed card

Auction listing: 2014 Topps UFC Champions Jorge Masvidal Auto G51 #129

$54.99: Tabatha Ricci autographed photo

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie