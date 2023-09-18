mmaBay eBay sales roundup (Sept. 17): Tito Ortiz + Jenna Jameson signed photo (less than $6!), plus 4 inches of Tito
Sports collectibles like trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia have been big business for decades. With MMA, it’s no different.
From signed Bellator gloves and UFC posters to fight-worn gear and an abundance of pricey trading cards, just about any MMA collectible fans are looking for has popped up for sale at some point.
Here’s a look at not only some of the priciest MMA collectibles sold on eBay in the past week, but some of the most fun and interesting, as well.
$1,265: Alexa Grasso signed 1/1 card
$300 (best offer accepted): Valentina Shevchenko graded patch autographed card
$1,100 (best offer accepted): John Castaneda 1/1 PSA 9 rookie card
Auction listing: John Castaneda 2023 Panini Prizm UFC #64 Black Prizms Rookie Card RC 1/1 PSA 9
$1,500 (best offer accepted): Raul Rosas Jr. 1/1 rookie card
$145 (best offer accepted): Daniel Cormier autographed action figure
$40 (best offer accepted): Jon Anik autographed UFC glove
$90: Brian Ortega autographed bobblehead
Auction listing: Brian Ortega UFC LIMITED EDITION Signed autographed Bobble head
$100 (best offer accepted): Luke Rockhold autographed StrikeForce glove
Auction listing: Luke Rockhold Signed Official StrikeForce MMA Glove UFC Champion Middleweight
$15.75: 4-inch Tito Ortiz Round 5 UFC doll
$18.59: Connecticut 2007 "UFC" license plate
$1,250: Vintage UFC T-shirt
$5.50: Jenna Jameson, Tito Ortiz signed 8x10 photo
