MMA world left stunned after flying-knee KO just 10 seconds into fight
Russian fighter Movlid Khaybulaev stunned the MMA world after knocking out his opponent Damon Jackson with a flying-knee just 10 seconds into the fight.
10 seconds of perfection - the fastest stoppage in PFL history! Movlid Khaybulaev moves to 14-0. Khaybulaev earns 6 points with the 1st Round KO #PFLmma #PFL2 pic.twitter.com/w2bnIsHJH5
— #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) May 24, 2019
MORE: Conor McGregor blames head coach for loss to Khabib
The crazy moment took place in Week 2 of the second season of the Professional Fighters League at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.
— #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) May 24, 2019
The quick KO left Twitter in awe, with many calling it the Knockout of the Year:
That might be the closest thing to a decapitation I’ve ever seen in the cage.
— Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) May 23, 2019
flying knee straight from hell#PFL2 #PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/fG89oITsCc
— S T E V E (@SteveKMMA) May 23, 2019
Straight up and down beautiful flying knee #PFL2 pic.twitter.com/dOUjRKWsck
— Dave AlBro (@DaveAlBro69) May 23, 2019
That flying knee will be talked about the rest of week... Sweet baby Jesus!!! #PFL
— Mr. Voodoo Child202 (@JVaughn202) May 23, 2019
My word, Movlid Khaybulaev just landed a vicious flying knee on Damon Jackson. Painful to watch. If you aren’t watching PFL, put on ESPN2 right now for the replay.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2019
My god. Movlid Khaybulaev absolutely starches Damon Jackson with a jumping knee in seconds. #PFL2
— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 23, 2019