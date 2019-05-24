MMA world left stunned after flying-knee KO just 10 seconds into fight

Russian fighter Movlid Khaybulaev stunned the MMA world after knocking out his opponent Damon Jackson with a flying-knee just 10 seconds into the fight.

The crazy moment took place in Week 2 of the second season of the Professional Fighters League at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.

The quick KO left Twitter in awe, with many calling it the Knockout of the Year:

