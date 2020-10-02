MMA women's champ Angela Lee announces pregnancy of her first child

SINGAPORE — Mixed martial arts star Angela Lee announced on social media on Friday (2 October) that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 24-year-old, who is the reigning ONE Championship women’s atomweight champion, posted photos of her holding up a pregnancy test kit, saying that they were taken weeks ago when she first found out about her pregnancy.

“This is seriously a dream come true. Becoming a mom has always been my ultimate goal; worth more to me then any amount of championship gold,” she wrote in her post.

“The best things come at the most unexpected times. Baby made sure to surprise us just as I was in the best shape of my life.

“See you in 29 weeks little one.”

In another Instagram post on Friday, Lee confirmed that she is 11 weeks pregnant and the due date for her baby is 21 April next year.

Lee, who competes under Singapore-based Evolve MMA, married Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt holder Bruno Pucci in 2018.

Born in Vancouver to a Chinese-Singaporean father and a Korean mother, she began her MMA career in 2015, and clinched the ONE Championship women’s atomweight title in 2016. At age 19, she was the youngest person to ever win an MMA world title, defeating Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi in a thrilling bout which won the Fight of the Year accolade.

She has successfully defended her title four times, most recently in October last year, when she beat China’s Xiong Jingnan via submission.

