MMA weekend: Fights to watch, odds, picks for Sept. 11-12

The UFC has the finest set of women’s champions that it has had, perhaps ever but for sure since it went to four divisions.

Strawweight champion Zhang Weili is 21-1 and has won 21 in a row after a career-opening loss in 2013 as a 24-year-old. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has won five in a row and, if you discount the two excruciatingly close losses she suffered to bantamweight/featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, she’s reeled off 12 consecutive victories.

And Nunes has built herself into one of the biggest stars in the sport. She’s won 11 in a row and 13 of her last 14.

That is a tough group to crack, and each of them will be massive favorites the next time they fight.

If you were betting on who might be the next woman other than those four to become a UFC champion, let me throw out a name:

Angela Hill.

Hill, who will become the first African American woman to headline a UFC card on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) when she faces Michelle Waterson in a five-round strawweight bout at Apex, is one of the most improved fighters in the sport.

She’s coming off a loss to Claudia Gadelha that seemed more like a poor job by the judges than anything Hill did wrong. Had she won that bout, she’d be on a four-fight winning streak.

Angela Hill (12-8) could soon be fighting for the title in the UFC's strawweight division. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) More

Now, she needs to get past Waterson, who will, to steal a hockey term, be fighting desperately because Waterson is coming off back-to-back losses of her own. Waterson is 34 and will turn 35 in January, and 35-year-olds on three-fight losing streaks don’t generally have bright UFC futures.

The Hill-Waterson bout should be a good stand-up match, and Hill’s activity should be a benefit for her in this bout. Hill lands 5.76 significant strikes per minute, far more than Waterson’s 3.31.

Hill is ranked 13th, five slots below Waterson, who is eighth. And that’s Hill’s biggest problem in even getting to a fight with Zhang, let alone winning the title from her: There are so many women ahead of her.

But a Hill victory over Waterson would likely boost her into the Top 10. And since No. 3 Tatiana Suarez hasn’t fought in 16 months because of an injury and No. 5 Nina Ansaroff is pregnant, she’d really be even two spots closer to the top if she wins.

She’d have to win at least one more if she beats Waterson to even be in the title picture, but given how frequently she fights, that’s not a big hurdle.

Zhang would be a massive favorite if she ever met Hill, but Hill is a late bloomer whose style could prove difficult for the champion. Plus, we don’t know if Zhang will ever be the same after the beating she took in an epic win in March over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

It’s unlikely that we’ll ever see UFC president Dana White placing the belt around Hill’s waist, but it’s not as unlikely as it was a year ago.

Hill has an opportunity if she keeps winning, and that’s all a fighter could ask.

Hill is currently a -125 favorite according to BetMGM with Waterson at -125.

Sleeper fight of the weekend: Avila-Eubanks

Julia Avila has been consistently impressive during her run in the UFC, and her match against Sijara Eubanks could be that one bout which surprises fans.

Avila is coming off a 22-second TKO of Gina Mazany and has won four of her eight fights by first-round finish.

Eubanks is coming off a win over Sarah Moras and has had three more months working with coach Mark Henry to hone her striking.

Avila is -300 on BetMGM. Eubanks is +240.

Bellator has a twinbill

Bellator has two shows this weekend, with Bellator 245 on Friday and Bellator 246 on Saturday. Friday’s main event is a light heavyweight rematch between Phil Davis (-350) and Lyoto Machida (+275).

Those two fought at UFC 163 in 2013, with Davis taking a unanimous decision.

On Saturday, Juan Archuleta faces unbeaten Patchy Mix in the lightweight main event.

Story continues