MMA stories of the year for 2022, No. 2: James Krause and the UFC betting scandal

With just a few days remaining in the 2022 calendar, it’s time to put on a bow on the year that was and get ready to turn the page.

Before that can happen, though, we must examine the top storylines of the past year. That was the focal point in the final 2022 episode of MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique,” on which we count down the top five storylines.

It didn’t materialize until the final quarter of the year, but one of the biggest stories of 2022 in the world of MMA is the betting investigation involving the UFC and fighter-turned-coach James Krause.

After a 13-fight career with the promotion, Krause focused his attention on coaching, and quickly became one of the best in the game. However, his name became the center of attention of a massive scandal when abnormal betting activity was uncovered for one of his fighter’s bouts in November.

The initial ramifications of the ongoing investigation have been significant. Gaming regulators in Canada have stopped taking betting action on UFC fights, the UFC itself has banned Krause and his fighters, and other promotions are keeping their distance from the coach and his stable.

An issue this complex involves all aspects of the fight game, including Krause’s fighters who are now forced to change camps in preparation for upcoming bouts.

What is the potential fallout of this situation? Our panel of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and Brian “Goze” Garcia discussed the No. 2 storyline of 2022. Check it out in the video above. Then don’t miss the full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie