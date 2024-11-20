MMA promotion Professional Fighters League strikes deal to run events in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Professional Fighters League, the only MMA promotion with a regular season and playoff format, is set to expand its global footprint and run events next year in Dubai.

The PFL also owns Bellator, which it bought in 2023, and will promote its fighters as well in the Champions Series World Title event scheduled for Jan. 25, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai’s City Walk.

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Paul Hughes in the main event.

PFL struck a deal with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council to hold fights in United Arab Emirates. As part of the deal, PFL will look to sign Emirati fight prospects.

PFL's purchase of MMA rival Bellator was aided in part by Saudi Arabia’s recent purchase into PFL. The purchase for a relatively modest $100 million by Saudi-backed SRJ Sports Investments ensured mixed-martial arts events would take place in that country.

The agreement allowed the PFL to encroach into the UFC’s Middle East territory. The UFC regularly holds events in Abu Dhabi.

On a larger scale, the investment into PFL fit into Saudi Arabia’s overall strategy of having a major presence in the sports world while putting forward the message it is a much more open society, particularly as it relates to women’s rights.

SRJ is under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund fueled by the kingdom’s oil resources that’s made a series of moves into international sports at what appears to be Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s direction. Chief among them was creating the LIV Golf tour and enticing some of the world’s top players with signing bonuses that included some in six figures.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press