MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 67% over a half decade.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

See our latest analysis for MMA Offshore

Given that MMA Offshore didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, MMA Offshore saw its revenue increase by 3.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 11% for the last five years. We want to see an acceleration of revenue growth (or profits) before showing much interest in this one. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Take a more thorough look at MMA Offshore's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered MMA Offshore's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for MMA Offshore shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 44%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MMA Offshore shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before spending more time on MMA Offshore it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

But note: MMA Offshore may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

