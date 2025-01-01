MMA Junkie's 2024 Comeback of the Year: Neil Magny turns tables on Mike Malott

.

When it seemed like there was no hope for him at UFC 297, Neil Magny showed the world that things aren't always as they seem.

Dominated for nearly 14 minutes in enemy territory in Toronto, Magny turned the tables on surging Canadian prospect Mike Malott for a TKO at 4:45 of Round 3.

Mounted in Round 2, Magny was taken down early in Round 3. What seemed like was going to be a wash, rinse, and repeat decision for Malott reached an improbable climax. Magny stood up and shot for a takedown on Malott, who pulled for a guillotine.

Big mistake.

With less than two minutes left on the clock, Magny went to work from guard on top. He stood up and landed some ground-and-pound on the downed Malott, who attempted to grab hold of a leg for a kneebar.

Malott rolled in a torque attempt, and Magny gained a better position. He eventually shifted to side control – then mount. Much to the disbelief of those in attendance and those watching around the world, Magny swarmed Malott.

As Magny gained power and momentum, Malott faded. After dozens of ground-and-pound shots landed, referee Kevin MacDonald stepped in and waved off the fight.

Given the sheer improbability of the moment and the exertion of the rally, Magny's UFC 297 win over Malott earns the 2024 MMA Junkie Comeback of the Year award.

