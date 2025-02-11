MMA Junkie Radio #3539: UFC 312 reaction, Jake Paul vs. boxing, guest Khaos Williams

.

Monday's episode of MMA Junkie Radio with "Gorgeous" George and "Goze" is here.

On Episode 3,539, the guys welcomed in UFC welterweight Khaos Williams ahead of his bout with Gabriel Bonfim this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 251. The fellas also unpack UFC 312, where Dricus Du Plessis and Zhang Weili dominated, as well as the crazy week in boxing with Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez. Tune in!

