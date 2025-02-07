MMA Junkie Radio #3538: UFC 312 preview, guest Jasmine Jasudavicius, more
Thursday's episode of MMA Junkie Radio with "Gorgeous" George and "Goze" is here.
On Episode 3,538, the guys welcomed in UFC women's flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius, who is coming off a big win over Mayra Bueno Silva. The fellas also preview UFC 312, the pay-per-view event going down in Australia with two title fights. Tune in!
