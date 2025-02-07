.

Thursday's episode of MMA Junkie Radio with "Gorgeous" George and "Goze" is here.

On Episode 3,538, the guys welcomed in UFC women's flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius, who is coming off a big win over Mayra Bueno Silva. The fellas also preview UFC 312, the pay-per-view event going down in Australia with two title fights. Tune in!

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: MMA Junkie Radio #3538: UFC 312 preview, guest Jasmine Jasudavicius, more