.

Thursday's episode of MMA Junkie Radio with "Gorgeous" George and "Goze" is here.

On Episode 3,497, the guys welcome in a pair of ESPN executives to the show: Glenn Jacobs and Matt Kenny. They discussed this weekend's big UFC 306 event at Sphere in Las Vegas and all of the ins and outs of bringing it together. The fellas also discussed the latest MMA news and much more. Tune in!

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: MMA Junkie Radio #3497: Interviews with ESPN executives Glenn Jacobs, Matt Kenny on UFC 306