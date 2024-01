The Canadian Press

Patrice Bergeron understands how the rumour started. The former Bruins captain spends every Friday on the ice with a group of friends and fellow ex-NHLers in the Boston area. That weekly rink gathering sparked some online chatter last week Bergeron, who retired in the summer following a banner career, might be planning a dramatic return. A hockey-world-rocking move, however, isn't in the cards. "No, it is not happening," Bergeron said. "I'm not making a comeback, not trying to make a comeback."