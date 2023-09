Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,396, the guys look ahead to this weekend’s Noche UFC, where Alexa Grasso will defend her flyweight title for the first time in an immediate rematch against Valentina Shevchenko. They also discuss the latest Bellator announcements, and other MMA news. Tune in!

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie