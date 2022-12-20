MMA Junkie Radio #3321: Guest A.J. McKee, UFC Fight Night 216 recap, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,321, the guys welcome former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee to the show ahead of his New Year’s Eve showdown with Roberto Souza at the Bellator vs. Rizin event in Japan. The guys also recap the action from UFC Fight Night 216, talk more about the recent Doug Crosby controversy in light of developments, and more. Tune in!

