MMA Junkie Radio #3318: Guest Cris Cyborg, UFC 282 preview, more

MMA Junkie Radio


Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,318, the guys bring on guest Cris Cyborg, who steps into the boxing ring Saturday on Terence Crawford’s undercard. The fellas also take a look at the UFC 282 event, including the light heavyweight title fight Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, and more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

