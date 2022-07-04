MMA Junkie Radio #3274: Fallout from UFC 276 and more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,274, the guys unpack everything that went down at UFC 276 – from Israel Adesanya’s easy win, Alexander Volkanovski’s statement, what now for Sean O'Malley, two retirements, and more – and they recap the PFL regular season results. Tune in!

