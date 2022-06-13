MMA Junkie Radio #3268: Reaction to UFC 275, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,268, the guys recap all things UFC 275, including if Glover Teixeira should get an immediate rematch vs. new champ Jiri Prochazka, whether Taila Santos got a bad shake against Valentina Shevchenko, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement after her knockout loss to Zhang Weili, and more. Tune in!

