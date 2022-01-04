MMA Junkie Radio #3222: Dana White and Jake Paul at it again, 2022 will be the year of the rematches, more

The year’s first edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,222, the first show of 2022, the guys went over the big stories out there mostly focusing on Jake Paul’s words to Dana White. They also talked about how Francis Ngannou is not on the best terms with the UFC and if 2022 will be the year of the rematches. Tune in!

