MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for January: Neil Magny shocks Canada with epic comeback

With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from January 2024: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for January.

Nominees

Nominee: Nikolas Motta def. Tom Nolan at UFC Fight Night 234

Nikolas Motta (14-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) said he would make Tom Nolan (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) pay for talking a big game prior to their lightweight bout, and he did just that.

Motta dished a slice of humility to the 23-year-old prospect Nolan when he stood toe-to-toe and exchanged strikes. Both men landed well, but it was a stinging left hand followed by a right that floored Nolan early on. Motta swarmed him on the mat and forced the stoppage just 63 seconds after the fight began.

Nominee: Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes at UFC Fight Night 234

Brunno Ferreira (11-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) lived up to his nickname “The Hulk” as he smashed his way to a brutal finish of Phil Hawes (12-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in their middleweight matchup.

So far in his pro MMA career, Ferreira has finished every opponent he’s beaten. He added Hawes to that list by putting him out cold with a nasty fight-ending combination that included a flying knee and punches that closed out the show.

The power of Brunno Ferreira is CRAZY 🤯 He puts an end to this one with a first round finish! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/HcXwmi7Knp — UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2024

Nominee: Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 234

Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) made the light heavyweight title picture much more interesting after his performance in a main event triumph over Johnny Walker (21-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC).

After some awkward and entertaining exchanges through the first round and into the second, Walker stepped in looking for a kick, but a counter right sent him crashing to the canvas against the cage. Ankalaev followed up with one more right hand that appeared to severely damage Walker’s nose. The fight was immediately stopped as Walker covered his face.

The score has been settled 😤 Magomed Ankalaev puts an end to this one with a second round KO! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/Z2fnsp3N4i — UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2024

Nominee: Laid Zerhouni def. Bartosz Fabinski at KSW 90

Laid Zerhouni (12-8) scored one of the fastest knockouts in KSW history when he flattened UFC veteran Bartosz Fabinski (16-6) just seconds into their middleweight bout.

Zerhouni only needed 12 ticks off the clock to emerge victorious from the contest. He lit Fabinski up with punches from the opening bell, badly rocking his opponent. Zerhouni stepped back and teed up more shots that dropped Fabinski to his knees, then face first into the canvas, then it was all over.

12 SECONDS!!! 💣 Another angle of 🇫🇷🇩🇿 Laïd Zerhouni's incredible knockout victory over Bartosz Fabinski last night! XTB #KSW90 pic.twitter.com/IfEkJ5k7Ik — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 21, 2024

The winner

The winner: Neil Magny def. Mike Malott at UFC 297

All was going well for Mike Malott against Neil Magny – until it wasn’t.

After a dominant opening two rounds, Malott (10-2-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) was finished with ground-and-pound strikes by opponent Magny (28-11 MMA, 21-10 UFC) in what will likely be a Comeback of the Year candidate at the end of 2024. The stoppage came at 4:45 of Round 3.

Out to “Fat Lip” by Sum 41 came Malott, viewed by many as the next major torch-bearing fighter for Canada. His entrance was met by a loud ovation, much the opposite of his opponent Magny, who was met with “F*ck Neil Magny” chants early in Round 1.

Malott continued the success of Magny’s previous opponent Ian Garry with effective kicks that chewed up the lead leg of Magny. After one kick in particular, Magny did a little pogo hop, which was audibly picked up on by the crowd.

Magny came out more aggressive in Round 2 and pressed Malott with a combination. The move backfired as the two fighters bumped into the fence. The recoil gave Malott the momentum he needed to seamlessly transition into a takedown. Magny rose to his feet after a short period on the ground.

Malott dragged him back down again shortly thereafter and hopped into mound. Just before the horn, Malott rained down big ground-and-pound.

In the final round, Malott went back to the well of success: the grappling department – but there was a plot twist.

Magny swept Malott and ended up on top. Big punches landed on Malott, who tried to grab hold of a leg for a submission. Magny defended and went back on the offensive. Big punch after big punch landed. Eventually, Malott turned to his side.

Referee Kevin MacDonald gave Malott plenty of opportunity to show him something, but the something never came. The fight was waived off.

