MMA Junkie’s 2022 Coaches of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez long have had their footprints in the MMA world. However, in 2022 this pairing became nearly unstoppable.

After Nurmagomedov said goodbye to his professional fighting career in late 2020 and vacated the UFC lightweight title, he switched to a coaching role – filling in the shoes of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died earlier that year. In 2021, the world saw a glimpse of what was to come – a strict, passionate and dedicated mentor who demands nothing but the best from his fighters.

But that all had to wait until 2022 for it to fully unfold.

This past year, Nurmagomedov, along with Mendez, his longtime head coach at American Kickboxing Academy, formed a coalition that tore through MMA across several different promotions.

Together, this coaching pair went 19-2 in 2022. And in that campaign, they captured the UFC and Bellator lightweight titles, plus built several prospects and legit contenders in the UFC, Bellator and ONE Championship.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev was by far the biggest and most successful product of the Nurmagomedov-Mendez coaching duo.

The 31-year-old quickly dispatched Bobby Green in March with a first-round TKO, then returned in October to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title. He did so by submitting the man with the record for most submissions in UFC history, Charles Oliveira. Makhachev also showed in his title win an incredible development in the striking department.

Usman Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov and Mendez’s success went beyond the UFC. In Bellator, the team also crowned a champion when Usman Nurmagomedov dethroned tough veteran Patricky Freire to remain unbeaten and put gold around his waist at Bellator 288 in November. Usman went 2-0 in 2022; he submitted Chris Gonzalez in less than three minutes in July. Usman is just 24.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad was a late addition to the squad, but even then, there were noticeable improvements in the little time Muhammad worked with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mendez. Muhammad trained with the two for what was his final fight in 2022, a key welterweight showdown with then-unbeaten contender Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October.

Muhammad, who had just one finish in his past 13 fights, picked up a great stoppage and scored a second-round TKO to win a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Muhammad attributed much of his success to Nurmagomedov and Mendez.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t win a championship like Makhachev or Usman Nurmagomedov and didn’t solidify title contention like Muhammad, but he did climb the rankings while staying undefeated in the sport’s toughest division.

The bantamweight went 2-0 in 2022. He submitted Brian Kelleher in March, then outpointed Nate Maness in June. At just 26, Umar looks to be a serious threat at 135 pounds and a man who one day could fight for UFC gold.

More

Saygid Izagakhmaev – 3-0 (ONE Championship)

Gadhzi Rabadanov 3-0 (Bellator)

Imamshafi Aliev 2-0 (Bellator)

Islam Mamedov 2-1 (Eagle FC, Bellator)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov 1-0 (UFC)

Tagir Ulanbekov 1-1 (UFC)

There’s no denying the Nurmagomedov and Mendez partnership is off to a phenomenal start. This is just the second year of their venture together as coaches, and they’ve already accomplished plenty. It’s hard to imagine a future in which they don’t produce more champions in major organizations.

Given what was done this year and what’s to come, Nurmagomedov and Mendez were a clear choice for MMA Junkie’s 2022 Coaches of the Year.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie