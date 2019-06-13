MMA Flashback – UFC 99: Franklin vs. Wanderlei

MMA Flashback - UFC 99

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was 10 years ago today – June 13, 2009 – that UFC 99 took place in Cologne, Germany. The UFC's first event in Germany featured Rich Franklin in a 195-pound catchweight bout with Wanderlei Silva at the top of the card. Also on the main card was a pre-heavyweight-champion Cain Velasquez squaring off with Cheick Kongo, Ultimate Fighter alum Mike Swick in a throwdown with Ben Saunders, Mirko Cro Cop's one-and-done skunking of Dana White, and more.

UFC 99 took place about two years after Zuffa bought rival Japanese fighting promotion Pride FC. The MMA juggernaut was still dealing with the aftermath of the purchase and several variables that were making it difficult for a smooth transition. Japanese MMA upstart Dream, which was partly formed by ex-Pride FC employees, was trying to pull one of the UFC's marquis fighters.

TRENDING > Dana White is adamant that Conor McGregor will fight in 2019 (video)

Join us on a trip down memory lane as we take another look at UFC 99's place in mixed martial arts history.

UFC 99: Franklin vs. Silva

Saturday, June 13, 2009

Lanxess Arena

Cologne, Germany

UFC 99 Main Card Results

Story continues

Catchweight (195 lbs): Rich Franklin def. Wanderlei Silva by Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 29–28, 30–27)

Heavyweight: Cain Velasquez def. Cheick Kongo by Decision (unanimous) (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Heavyweight: Mirko Cro Cop def. Mostapha al-Turk by TKO (punches) at 3:06, R1

Welterweight: Mike Swick def. Ben Saunders by TKO (punches) at 3:47, R2

Lightweight: Spencer Fisher def. Caol Uno by Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Welterweight: Dan Hardy def. Marcus Davis by Decision (split) (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

UFC 99 Preliminary Card Results