MMA Fighter Left With Gaping Chasm of a Head Wound

Dan Gartland
Sports Illustrated

An English MMA fighter suffered as gruesome an injury as you’ll ever see in a bout this weekend.

Jack Mason lost his fight to Hakon Foss at Cage Warriors 93 in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday in the first round when a brutal knee from the Swedish fighter opened up a gaping wound above his eye.

Mason immediately began bleeding all over the mat but Foss was able to get in a few more blows before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Another fighter shared a video of the aftermath.

(WARNING: The video is extremely graphic.)

To Mason’s credit, he appears have a pretty good sense of humor about it.

