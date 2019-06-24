MMA fighter Jorge Kanelle penalised for sticking toe into opponent’s buttocks Brazilian MMA fighter Jorge Kanella was deducted a point during his fight against England’s Alfie Davis for sticking his toe in his opponent’s buttocks.Davis went on to win the fight 29-27 on all three cards after the incident, his first Bellator victory.MMA is a sport famous for its aggressive and tactics, but the incident at Bellator 223 was deemed to have breached competition rules.The Brazilian was standing over his opponent and appeared to grow frustrated by Davis’ defensive stance at the time of the incident.Referee Kevin MacDonald deducted a point after spotting the illegal move.> One Minute BREAKDOWN: TOE STAB OIL CHECK BINK!!! > > OH THE HUMANITY! > > No Can Defend. @BellatorMMA @DAZN_USA > > Enjoy The Hostilities My Friends. London Bellator wrestling lol ouch ko@ChaelSonnen @joerogan @bisping @TheNotoriousMMA @Benaskren @garyvee @therealrussellp pic.twitter.com/n2TVpxxYeR> > — Robin Black (@robinblackmma) > > June 22, 2019Davis, unscathed, appeared to see the funny side of the extraordinary incident.“It was like, the bum, right at the bottom of the balls,” he told MMA Junkie.“If you’re standing up with someone on the floor, you do not go straight line like that. You’re never taught that because it’s a foul."Davis added on Instagram: “I won my fight last night @bellatormma - Massive thank you to everyone that came out to support me, you were a great crowd.”The Londoner, who extended his fight record of 12-3, will now continue to work towards his challenge to become Bellator lightweight champion in the next two years.Davis was once of many fights on the undercard in London before Rafael Lovato Jr beat Gegard Mousasi and Melvin Manhoef won against Kent Kauppinen.Aaron Chalmers, a who appeared in reality TV show Geordie Shore, was also in action on the main card and extended his MMA record to 5-1 after beating Fred Freeman at the Wembley Arena.“If I’m not a real fighter, why am I on the biggest card in the UK?” said Chalmers, responding to critics of his.“If you’re not a real fighter how can sell out Newcastle, twice, London three times and Birmingham?“But I’m not a real fighter? If I’m not a real fighter in Bellator, then what are these fighters that are following us?“I can never be accepted by certain members of MMA, but… f*** it. I get paid well.”

