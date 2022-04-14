MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak Are Dropping Warped Backpacks for SS22

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak are back with another collaborative drop following their "Reverse Mode" release. This time around, the duo has added warped details to backpacks, tote bags and more.

Standouts include the Padded Pak’r, which receives a trippy makeover with one side of the silhouette drooping to create a warped look. Meanwhile, MM6's Japanese tote bag is updated with a zippered front pouch, fusing the classic design with Eastpak's signature feel. The pack is complete with the Eastpak Crew wallet, which is transformed into a small cross-body bag with a detachable shoulder strap. Each of these items is offered in black, deep green and bright yellow colorways.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak collection will release on April 29 on Eastpak and Maison Margiela's websites, as well as select retailers worldwide.

