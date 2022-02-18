MLSE lifting proof of vaccination requirement to enter venues March 1

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said Friday it will discontinue the proof of vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues beginning March 1.

MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts. The move comes following an announcement from the Ontario government earlier this week that it planned to slightly accelerate plans to ease attendance limits at indoor sports events.

Initially permitted capacity was going to rise to 50 per cent this coming Monday and 100 per cent March 14. But on Monday, the Ontario government announced starting Thursday, 50 per cent of seating capacity would be allowed in large sporting and live music venues and increase to full capacity again March 1.

MLSE said in a statement the only exception will be "in cases of league rules that require proof of vaccination for fans and personnel in close proximity to playing surfaces."

However, masking requirements will remain in effect across the province and in MLSE's venues as well.

"As part of each venue’s existing health and safety measures, MLSE’s 'Mask up or out' mask mandate will remain strictly enforced and the company may reimpose the proof of vaccine mandate in the future should public health circumstances and direction require it," MLSE added in its statement.

MLSE owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and the OVO Athletic Centre. Locations all based in and around the city of Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press