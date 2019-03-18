MLS wrap: Kendall Waston creates history on memorable day for FC Cincinnati

Kendall Waston wrote his name into FC Cincinnati history as Major League Soccer’s newest franchise recorded its first victory, a 3-0 triumph Sunday against the Portland Timbers.

Waston, the team's captain, netted the first MLS goal in Cincinnati after 15 minutes to give the Orange and Blue a perfect start in front of 32,250 at Nippert Stadium.

Great team performance in front of our great supporters.

So grateful with God for the huge blessing of this goal.

This goal celebration is celebrating that my son got to walk again THANKS GOD! pic.twitter.com/759jq541xX



— Kendall Waston (@kwaston88) March 18, 2019

Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagne extended the lead in the second half to get the Ohio-based side up and running in Week 3, while Larrys Mabiala was sent off for the Timbers.

Veteran U.S. international Jozy Altidore made a dream return from injury to net a late winner as Toronto FC edged the New England Revolution, 3-2, at BMO Field.

Carles Gil had given the Revs a ninth-minute lead before Ayo Akinola and Jordan Hamilton flipped the game on its head at 2-1 before halftime.

Gil, the former Spain Under-21 international, leveled the score after the break, but Altidore came off the bench to score a decisive strike for the Reds on 80 minutes, several months after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

“Everybody knows how much I love being here, playing for these fans, this city. To have that reciprocated is a great feeling.” - @JozyAltidore #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/I1KECEjttn — Toronto FC (@torontofc) March 18, 2019

Mexico international Carlos Vela saved the day for Los Angeles FC, twice scoring equalizing goals to spoil the party for New York FC at Yankee Stadium.

Romanian striker Alexandru Mitrita struck his first goal since joining NYCFC as a designated player in the offseason on 39 minutes, but Vela pounced four minutes later.

Alexander Ring restored the Blues lead on 62 minutes before Vela made sure he had the final word from the penalty spot on 76 minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

A thriller in the Bronx ends with a share of the spoils.#NYCvLAFC pic.twitter.com/OHM9dIDKQt — LAFC (@LAFC) March 17, 2019

Johnny Russell saved the day for Sporting KC when he scored in the 88th minute to deny the Colorado Rapids a victory.

Diego Rubio had opened the scoring on 54 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The points were also shared at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United was held by the Philadelphia Union.

Brenden Aaronson’s 47th-minute strike had set up the visitors for an upset victory, until Ezequiel Barco leveled the game at 1-1 on 70 minutes.