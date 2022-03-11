Audio may support claim that Timbers pressured Andy Polo's ex-partner not to press domestic violence charges

Recently released audio may support a shocking claim made by Genessis Alarcon, the estranged wife of former Portland Timbers player Andy Polo.

Alarcon recently claimed to ESPN that two Timbers representatives came to her home in June 2021, approximately two weeks after an alleged domestic violence incident between her and Polo led to the police being called to the house. The Timbers representatives allegedly pressured Alarcon not to press charges against Polo, telling her that if she didn't, she and her children would be taken care of.

"They were going to help me, and make sure me and my kids didn't get left on the street," Alarcon told ESPN with the help of an interpreter. "They were going to make sure that Andy was going to be responsible for me and my kids but it never happened. I was told this would be in exchange for not pressing charges."

When ESPN asked the Timbers for comment, they confirmed that they offered Alarcon support, but it was in no way tied to her not pressing charges against Polo.

"While the Timbers offered support to Mr. Polo, Ms. Alarcon and their children during a difficult time, there was never any suggestion — expressly or implicitly — that the support was offered in exchange for consideration by Ms. Alarcon. The Timbers would never condone or participate in such conduct."

Audio may support Alarcon's claim

On Thursday, Alarcon's attorney Michael Fuller released an audio clip on Twitter, which was allegedly recorded during the meeting between Alarcon and the two Timbers representatives. In the clip, one of the supposed Timbers representatives explains the charges against Polo, and then says "we're hoping you say no" to pressing charges.

– BREAKING UPDATE –@TimbersFC DENY pressuring Andy Polo's wife to drop domestic violence charges.@MerrittPaulson, care to explain this AUDIO?



We've turned over all our files to the @MLS investigators, and to @KATUNews. pic.twitter.com/qZiJ6ocLG0 — Underdog Law Office (@UnderdogLawBlog) March 11, 2022

ESPN obtained an additional clip of the meeting, in which Alarcon allegedly does not receive a full explanation of what going to trial would mean.

In another recorded excerpt, obtained by ESPN, the purported Timbers representative told Alarcon that she would have to testify in front of a judge or jury at a trial that could last as long as two days. Nowhere in the excerpt does it mention the possibility that Polo could enter a plea and avoid a trial.

Fuller posted the clip on Twitter just one day after Alarcon was interviewed as part of an MLS investigation into the Timbers' handling of her domestic violence case. The Timbers declined to comment to ESPN about the released recording, which Fuller said he has turned over to MLS investigators.

The alleged domestic violence incident between Polo and Alarcon came to light in February, when Alarcon discussed it on a television show in her native country of Peru. That led the Timbers to terminate his contract.

Fuller is also representing Alarcon in a domestic violence lawsuit she filed against Polo several weeks ago in US District Court. According to ESPN, she's seeking "fair compensation for noneconomic damages in an amount determined by the jury to be reasonable, and taxable costs."