MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal begin their pre-season tour of the United States with a high-profile friendly against the MLS All-Stars in Washington DC tonight. Mikel Arteta could hand record signing Declan Rice his Gunners debut after he completed his blockbuster £105million move from West Ham last week, while fellow new signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber could also feature at Audi Field.

Arsenal are two games deep into their pre-season preparations after draws against Watford and in Germany against Nurnberg. Clearly, results are not the most important thing at this stage of the summer but Arteta will nevertheless be keen to see his new arrivals hit the ground running, particularly with such a big campaign to come.

The MLS All-Stars line up - managed by DC United boss Wayne Rooney - will include the likes of Christian Benteke and ex-Chelsea defender Matt Miazga as familiar faces to Premier League fans and many of their players are already halfway through the domestic season, offering Arsenal a real test. Follow all the action live below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal team news

00:37 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Trossard, Saka, Nketiah, Jesus

Subs: Runarsson, Hein, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Timber, Holding, Trusty, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Cozier-Duberry, Balogun

In the building!

00:31 , Matt Verri

Odegaard: Arsenal will bounce back

00:18 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will use their “anger” at missing out on last season’s Premier League title to repeat history in the upcoming campaign, says Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners captain believes his side have the motivation to finally lift the trophy that they led the way for until losing out to Manchester City in the home stretch.

On Arsenal’s side, according to Odegaard, is the fact that they comfortably qualified for the Champions League last season having rallied after missing out on a place in the top four in 2021-22.

“What we have to do is learn from last year, to use the disappointment, the anger and all the bad feelings,” he told reporters.

“It still hurts and it’s still painful for us. It’s important to use it in a good way to come back even stronger and to show we have learned and improved.

“We were very close and had the big dream and goal to win something. To be so close to doing it with this team is always going to hurt but you have to deal with it in a good way and move on and that’s what we’re going to do as a team. That is the only way.

“That’s what we did last year after we missed the Champions League the year before. We came back stronger and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tonight’s venue!

00:08 , Matt Verri

The stage is set for tonight’s MLS All-Star Game 🏟️🌟 pic.twitter.com/EHGjYCbtnt — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 19, 2023

Decision yet to be made on Balogun

23:59 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will make a decision on the future of Folarin Balogun after giving him a chance to impress on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The striker’s Gunners future has been subject to increasing doubt despite a prolific loan spell last term in which he scored 22 goals in 39 matches during a season-long stint in France with Ligue 1 side Reims.

Balogun wants to secure a regular starting role next season and that is unlikely to come at Arsenal, who are ready to cash in on the 22-year-old as a result, with Inter Milan having now made him their top striker target for the summer.

Inter cannot meet Balogun’s £50million asking price, though Standard Sport understands that they could drive down the cost by inserting a buy-back clause into the deal or else offer a favourable percentage of any future sale.

Asked for his thoughts on Balogun and if he was going to stay at Arsenal this summer, Gunners boss Arteta said: “Great, because he’s done incredibly well and now we have to think what is best to do.

“We want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games. He played the last game against Nurnberg and he will do again in the next few games. Then we will make the best decision.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Trusty the hero for Arsenal

23:49 , Matt Verri

Arsenal had forgotten man Auston Trusty to thank for winning the MLS All-Star Skill Challenger after Kai Havertz struggled.

The Gunners beat their MLS counterparts in Washington on Tuesday evening across five events, testing the players’ shooting, passing, touch, finishing and accuracy.

Each team chose 10 players to take part, with defenders Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior stepping up to the penalty spot for the shooting challenge to beat the likes of striker Christian Benteke for the opponents.

Havertz and Marquinhos took on the touch challenge, with the aim to control and volley crosses into different areas, and again the Gunners came out on top with the help of Trusty and Jorginho.

The £65million summer signing had less luck in the finishing challenge, as he scored zero points and failed to hit the target and MLS All-Stars won the round with ease.

Trusty, Jorginho and Kiwior restored Arsenal’s two-round advantage in the passing challenge before the crossbar challenge settled matters.

Had to be the former MLS man. 😅@Arsenal's Auston Trusty walks it off after an All-Star comeback attempt in the #MLSAllStar Crossbar Challenge pres. by @Gillette. pic.twitter.com/HE5SAq6PXn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 19, 2023

Sunglasses at the ready

23:40 , Matt Verri

Brace yourselves - Arsenal will be wearing their new away kit tonight.

It’s... loud. The claim is that it “celebrates the club’s Islington roots”, which I’m sure you all knew as soon as you saw it.

This is just the men’s away kit - the Arsenal women’s team will have their own strip. A lucky escape.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

23:34 , Matt Verri

The All-Stars have won 11 of the 19 matches held for this traditional summer contest and Arsenal looked a little rusty against Nurnberg.

They MLS outfit might not have the same quality as the Arsenal side, but history says back the team that’s midway through its season.

MLS All-Stars to win, 3-2.

MLS All-Stars team news

23:27 , Matt Verri

Christian Benteke and ex-Chelsea defender Matt Miazga are among the former Premier League faces on the MLS roster.

Lionel Messi is not named in the squad, despite his recent move to the MLS, while Carlos Vela, the former Gunners forward now playing at Los Angeles FC, is also not involved.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

23:18 , Matt Verri

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are hoping to make their Arsenal debuts in tonight’s friendly match.

Mikel Arteta has assured fans that £105million capture Rice is not suffering from an injury despite being pictured working away from the group in training earlier this week.

“We just wanted to manage him,” Arsenal boss Arteta said of the England international.

Obviously a lot has happened to him in the last five or six days. He had a very hectic schedule and he had a few training sessions that went really good, but prior to that, he didn’t do much before he joined us.”

Along with potential places for Rice and Timber, Arteta could hand Kai Havertz a first start having brought him off the bench for the draw with Nurnberg last week.

It would not be a surprise to see Arteta start strong against the All-Stars and he will have been monitoring the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the game.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal

23:12 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Apple TV, via their MLS Season Pass service.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

23:05 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal!

The Gunners began their pre-season schedule by drawing to Nurnberg and are now in the USA to continue their preparations for the new campaign.

It’s Wayne Rooney in charge of the All-Stars side - should be a fun one!

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 1.30am BST from Audi Field in Washington.