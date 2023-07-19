MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Arsenal kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with a game against MLS All-Stars overnight.

The Gunners began the summer by drawing in Nurnberg and Mikel Arteta will hope to see strong debuts from Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in Washington DC as their preparations take another step up.

It is far from the easiest schedule of friendlies for Arsenal with the All-Stars more than capable of surprising their esteemed visitors, given their players and midway through their campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco await Arteta’s men after tonight’s game, which will be a late watch for London-based Gooners.

Where to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Apple TV, via their MLS Season Pass service. Kick-off is scheduled for 1.30am BST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.