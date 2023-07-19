MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

MLS All-Stars are up next for Arsenal as they continue their pre-season campaign tonight.

Mikel Arteta could hand Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber their first outings for the Gunners after they completed their long-awaited transfers in time for the tour of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MLS ALL-STARS VS ARSENAL LIVE!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second of five friendlies for Arsenal this summer and their schedule did not start in the best manner possible last week, when they ended a training camp in Germany by drawing at Nurnberg.

It will be interesting to see how Rice and Timber are deployed alongside the likes of Kai Havertz in this game, with the German set to continue in his new midfield role.

History dictates that the All-Stars are far-from pushovers so this is set to be a key test of Arteta’s men at this early stage of the season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 1.30am BST kick-off on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The match will take place at Audi Field in Washington DC.

Where to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Apple TV, via their MLS Season Pass service.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal team news

Christian Benteke and ex-Chelsea defender Matt Miazga are among the former Premier League faces on the MLS roster.

Arsenal could give Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber their debuts after they were named in the 29-man squad for the tour.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are to join up with the Gunners next week while Reiss Nelson is an injury absentee.

Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all been left out.

Declan Rice is set to make his debut for the Gunners (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal prediction

The All-Stars have won 11 of the 19 matches held for this traditional summer contest and Arsenal looked a little rusty against Nurnberg. They may not have the quality, but history says back the team that’s midway through its season.

MLS All-Stars to win, 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal have played the All-Star game once before, winning 2-1 courtesy of a late Joel Campbell goal to rule out Didier Drogba’s equaliser. David Villa and Clint Dempsey also played for the MLS team that night.