MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal: Kai Havertz nets first Gunners goal as Declan Rice makes debut in big win

Up and running: Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal (AP)

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber made their debuts as Arsenal hammered the MLS All-Stars 5-0 in Washington.

The pair were named on the bench at Audi Field and watched on as the Gunners took control against the All-Stars, coached by Wayne Rooney, with two brilliant first-half strikes.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring inside five minutes, the ball rolling to him on the edge of the box after good work from Bukayo Saka and the Brazilian dinked a stunning finish into the far corner.

Saka was again involved as Arsenal doubled their lead before the break, another strong run down the right ending with him squaring it to Trossard, who whipped his strike into the back of the net from 20 yards out.

Barely 15 seconds of the second-half had been played when the referee pointed to the penalty spot, Tim Parker adjuged to have blocked Jesus’ cross with his arm. Jorginho stepped up with the usual hop and the usual outcome as he made it 3-0.

Mikel Arteta made six changes midway through the half, two of which saw Rice and Timber make their first appearances for Arsenal. Both had a comfortable time of it, with Arsenal untroubled at the back and adding two more goals at the other end of the pitch.

Gabriel Martinelli got himself on the end of Martin Odegaard’s superb pass and provided a calm finish, before Kai Havertz netted his first goal for the club as he lashed home after chesting down Marquinhos’ dinked cross.

Arsenal now turn their attention to sterner tests, with matches against Manchester United and Barcelona to come in the next week, before the Gunners return home to face Monaco and then Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6.