MLS All-Star Game in LA canceled due to pandemic

The Associated Press
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, from left, LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and LAFC President Tom Penn announce that the MLS 2020 All-Star soccer game will be held in Los Angeles, during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019. The game, which will be held on July 29, 2020, will match the best of MLS against the all stars from Mexico's LIGA MX. (AP photo/Joe Reedy)
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, from left, LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and LAFC President Tom Penn announce that the MLS 2020 All-Star soccer game will be held in Los Angeles, during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019. The game, which will be held on July 29, 2020, will match the best of MLS against the all stars from Mexico's LIGA MX. (AP photo/Joe Reedy)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.

The third Campeones Cup between the MLS and Liga MX champions also was canceled, along with the second edition of the Leagues Cup between teams from those two leagues.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MLS was stopped two games into its season in mid-March because of the pandemic. The league is considering having

outside Orlando, Florida.

The league and the MLS Players Association have exchanged proposals on how to resume play. The union estimates the league’s offer would cost players $220 million over time and that its proposal would cut $100 million from 2020 salaries that total about $310 million.

---

More AP soccer:

and

What to Read Next

Back