MLS: RSL salvage last-gasp 4-4 draw against Timbers, Galaxy win five-goal thriller

A 94th-minute equaliser helped Real Salt Lake salvage a dramatic 4-4 draw at Portland Timbers in MLS action on Saturday.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the 90th minute, former Manchester United and Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi reduced the deficit for RSL in Portland – his first MLS goal.

And Sam Johnson completed the stunning comeback against the MLS is Back Tournament champions in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

In a wild showdown, the Timbers opened the scoring through Diego Chara in the sixth minute before RSL's Corey Baird restored parity 13 minutes later, but Jaroslaw Niezgoda's effort within two minutes ensured Portland led 2-1 at half-time.

After Real Salt Lake equalised again, this time courtesy of Damir Kreilach three minutes into the second half, Portland took control of the contest.

Sebastian Blanco's stunning effort with 20 minutes remaining and Felipe Mora's effort five minutes from time seemingly had the Timbers on track before the hosts capitulated.

The Timbers are fourth in the Western Conference, a point above RSL after seven matches.

LA Galaxy beat San Jose Earthquakes for the first time since 2018 thanks to their 3-2 triumph in the California Clasico.

Sebastian Lletget's 82nd-minute goal settled the five-goal thriller after the Earthquakes had led 1-0 and 2-1 against the Galaxy.

After posting just their second win in the regular season, the Galaxy are ninth in the west, while the Earthquakes are eighth.

In other results, Philadelphia Union crushed DC United 4-1, New York City accounted for Chicago Fire 3-1, Dallas defeated Minnesota United by the same scoreline and Orlando City also topped Atlanta United 3-1.

FC Cincinnati played out a 0-0 draw with Columbus Crew, New York Red Bulls drew 1-1 against New England Revolution, while Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids.