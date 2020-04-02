MLS gets first coronavirus player case as member of Philadelphia Union tests positive

Major League Soccer joined the ranks of several soccer leagues around the world on Wednesday with its first reported coronavirus player case.

An unnamed player for the Philadelphia Union has tested positive for the virus, making him the league’s first player to test positive since it suspended its season according to the Associated Press.

The player reportedly has mild systems.

Among other MLS figures to reportedly test positive are a member of the Seattle Sounders’ support staff and a sporting department employee of New York City FC. The MLS season and all league activities have been suspended since March 12.

The English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and Japan’s J.League are among the other leagues to see players test positive for the coronavirus. The NBA, NHL and MLB have also players in their organizations test positive.

