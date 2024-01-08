MLS club CF Montreal hires Laurent Courtois as new head coach

MONTREAL — CF Montreal has turned to Laurent Courtois to help develop its core of young talent and pick up results that have eluded the club away from Stade Saputo.

The Major League Soccer club announced Monday that Courtois will fill its head coach position that had been vacant since Hernan Losada was fired after one year on the job.

Courtois arrives in Montreal with a reputation for developing talent. He spent the last two seasons as head coach of Columbus Crew 2, the reserve team of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

He was named the MLS Next Pro coach of the year in 2022 after leading Columbus to the league title. The Crew 2 also reached the final this past season.

CF Montreal scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning to introduce Courtois.

“I'm honoured to be joining the club and embarking on this new adventure in Montreal," Courtois said in a release. "I'm very proud of this responsibility.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone at the club and contributing to the team's success. I want to continue the development work begun with our young players, while offering a dynamic style of play."

The 45-year-old from Lyon, France, is Montreal’s 10th head coach since the team entered MLS in 2012.

"We are very pleased with Laurent's appointment today," Montreal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. "Over the past few years, Laurent has accumulated a wealth of coaching experience that demonstrates his ability to implement our sporting project with young players in MLS.

"We are confident that he will be able to replicate his past success with our club's core team and young talent, while helping us to achieve our objectives by reviving a desire to win both at home and on the road throughout the season."

Losada was fired on Nov. 9 after Montreal finished two points short of the playoff cutline with a loss on the final day of the regular season.

The defeat capped a run where Montreal claimed just six of 27 available points in its last nine games.

Renard had said his decision to fire Losada had more to do with how the team played and how players developed than the fact the club missed the post-season.

Montreal finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this past season with 41 points and a 12-17-5 record, including a 2-13-2 performance on the road. Only Toronto FC was worse away form home at 0-13-4.

Montreal also ranked fourth-last in the league with 36 goals.

Losada, who had one year left on his contract, coached Montreal for just one season after replacing coach-of-the-year finalist Wilfried Nancy last off-season.

Nancy led Montreal to its best season in MLS in 2022 but left to become head coach of the Crew last off-season. Columbus won the MLS Cup this year.

Courtois’s playing career spanned from 1998 to 2014, with stops in France, England, Spain and the United States.

After finishing his playing career with L.A. Galaxy II in 2014, he joined the club as an assistant coach.

Courtois returned to France to coach French club Lyon’s academy from 2015 to 2018 before taking a job with the Crew’s academy in 2019.

"We are extremely proud that Laurent has earned this opportunity to lead a team in MLS," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “One of our primary goals for Crew 2 is to prepare players, staff, and coaches for the next level.

"Laurent’s new role is a testament to the person he is and quality of his work, not only at the MLS Next Pro level but through our entire club. It is rewarding for everyone here in Columbus to see Laurent get this opportunity."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press