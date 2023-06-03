MLS betting tips: Red-hot Cincinnati FC headline our weekend MLS accumulator

There are 13 juicy MLS fixtures to sink your teeth into on Saturday night with all the action televised on Apple TV. New York City kicks off proceedings as they play host to New England Revolution at the watchable time of 8:30pm, shortly followed by Seattle Sounders against rivals Portland Timbers. We've used expected goal data to pick out our favourite bets to put into an MLS weekend accumulator.

Saturday's MLS accumulator

Cincinnati FC to win, Philadelphia Union to win and Colorado Rapids to win

Cincinnati have won their last five MLS matches, eight of their last 10 and all 10 home matches they've played in MLS and the US Open Cup. We have to acknowledge that they should have conceded more than they have during those matches, but goalkeeper Roman Celentano has performed superbly this season. Chicago Fire have won just one of their seven away matches this season, but deserve credit for their perseverance when picking up a point in Toronto and New England. The visitors have been giving away enough high-quality chances to concede two goals per game and they've done exactly that in their last five road matches. Cincinnati are so good at finding ways to win matches and make the most of their opportunities, and they're likely to get a lot more of them than Chicago.

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact verdict

It's taken a while, but Philadelphia Union are starting to look every bit as dominant as they did last season. Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte was their sixth in seven matches and extends their current unbeaten streak to eight matches. At home, the Union have five of eight matches and have also managed to shut out their opponents on five occasions. With an expected goals-against tally of 16.9, no side has given up more chances on their travels than Montreal. That's not a good record to take to a team who have scored 59 goals in 20 home matches. Montreal have conceded 21 times on their travels this season and have failed to score in six of nine matches. There's little in the numbers to offer them hope.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes verdict

Colorado is not an obvious choice but they just about fall into the category of being a good value bet. Their price is very inflated because of their recent poor form. The Rapids have lost their six straight matches in MLS and Open Cup play. They've also failed to win any of their last seven home matches. So why back them? To simplify things, they've just been unlucky. There are only four teams in MLS giving away fewer big chances at home than Colorado, which is in keeping with what we saw last season. San Jose will be feeling good about themselves after beating Seattle 1-0 but that was all done to Seattle's failure to score. They carved them open all night long. We expect plenty of chances for Colorado. San Jose have conceded at least two goals in 15 of their last 18 away matches and they have a poor recent record in the altitude of Colorado. They're winless here in 10 years and have lost six of seven visits.

