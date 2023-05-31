MLS betting tips: Plenty of goals in Atlanta United vs New England Revolution

George has dusted off his notebook and scribbled down some numbers to figure out where the goals will be in MLS on Wednesday night.

Suggested bets

Over 2.5 goals: Atlanta United vs New England Revolution

Over 2.5 goals: New York City vs FC Cincinnati

Over 2.5 goals: Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC

Atlanta United vs New England verdict

Atlanta are averaging 2.28 goals per game at home, led by Thiago Almada. He has 13 goal contributions in 13 games. Enjoy him while you can because he's levels above Miguel Almiron and won't be here for long. Seven of their last eight matches have featured three or more goals, as have five of seven at home. New England games haven't been as prolific, but that's because the chances are being missed. They're being created. Neither team look likely to keep a clean sheet and it's worth noting that both of last season's meetings produced at least three goals.

This has the potential to be a cracker, but the touchpaper may need lighting early. Cincinnati have been keeping clean sheets, but New York have scored at least once in 18 consecutive matches. Interestingly, xG says New York 1.62, Cincinnati 1.62. The sides drew 1-1 here last season and the visitors won the reverse 1-0 earlier this season, so they will be hard to split. Both teams have scored in five of New York's six home matches. When Cincy road games go over, they tend to be dramatic. So far this season, they've lost 5-1 and drawn 3-3. Last season, they beat DC 5-2, drew 4-4 in Miami, lost 4-3 in Montreal and 5-0 in Austin. The odds on goals should be lower so we're taking a flyer on the visitors having one of those games.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC verdict

Despite an inconsistent start to the season, the real Philadelphia is threatening to stand up. They've recorded a 4-2 win over Toronto and a 3-0 win over New England at home recently.

The goals are flowing again, with the Union scoring 11 in their last five. There's still the odd slip-up in them and Charlotte have shown they have the quality to punish teams. Few teams are giving up more high-quality chances than Charlotte on their travels, as evidenced by their record. They're conceding close to two goals a game and it should be more. Despite that, they've scored 10 times and netted in 11 of their last 12 matches overall. They've won three of four and their last two on the road, so they should be full of confidence. This could be an open game.

