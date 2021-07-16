MLS betting: Seattle has the most points in MLS and is the clear favorite for the Cup

The Seattle Sounders have the most points of any team in Major League Soccer and are the favorites to win it all.

Seattle is unbeaten through the first 13 games of the season with eight wins and five ties and is three points clear ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference and in the race for the Supporters’ Shield. Bettors at BetMGM are confident in Seattle’s chances of maintaining their good form too. Seattle is now just +350 to win the MLS Cup.

The Sounders odds have dropped from +800 at the start of the season as 14% of wagers are on the Sounders to win it all. Just under 10% of the handle is on Seattle as bettors have also been fans of Nashville FC. The expansion side has gotten 12.5% of wagers and has the highest handle total at 15.7%.

Nashville was +5000 to win it all in May and is now at +2000.

The No. 2 favorite is New England. The Revolution are +750 to win the MLS Cup as they sit atop the Eastern Conference with 24 points through 13 games. Sporting KC is No. 3 at +800 and isn’t a popular pick despite being the second-best team in the league. SKC has received just 5% of bets and 2.7% of the handle as its odds to win have gotten better from +2500 over the last two months.

Here’s a look at how the odds stand for the favorites as Major League Soccer kicks off its summer stretch,

Seattle Sounders, +350

New England Revolution, +750

Sporting Kansas City, +800

Orlando City, +800

Los Angeles FC, +850

LA Galaxy, +1000

Colorado Rapids, +1200

Philadelphia Union, +1200

Columbus Crew, +1200

New York City FC, +1600

