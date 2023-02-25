'MLS is Back' 2023 opening weekend games: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV streaming info

The 28th season of Major League Soccer kicks off Saturday with 11 games.

The 2023 MLS season marks a major shift for the league's game broadcasts. On Feb. 1, Apple and MLS launched MLS Season Pass, a subscription service that will air every game with no blackouts.

This means that live broadcasts and replays of every match — regular season, playoffs and the new Leagues Cup — will be available all in one place. In addition, the majority of games during the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays (with 7:30 p.m. local start times, in most cases), and select Wednesdays.

FOX Sports will air 34 games on linear TV during the 2023 MLS season. Those games also will be available on MLS Season Pass.

Austin FC will host St. Louis City SC for the expansion team's first game on Feb. 25 at Q2 Stadium.

What are this week's 'MLS is Back' games?

Here are the fixtures for the opening weekend of the 2023 MLS season (note: all matches during the "MLS is Back" opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app):

Saturday, Feb. 25

► Nashville SC vs. New York City FC, 4:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV, FOX)

► Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► DC United vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► Austin FC vs. St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► POSTPONED: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC (at the Rose Bowl), 9:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

► Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

Sunday, Feb. 26

► Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m. ET (Apple TV, FS1)

Monday, Feb. 27

► Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

How long is the 2023 MLS season?

Kicking off a 34-game slate on Feb. 25, the 2023 MLS regular season runs until "Decision Day" on Oct. 21.

The league's playoffs — which features a new format for 2023 — will open with single-elimination wild-card matches on Oct. 25-26. The 2023 season culminates with the league's championship game, MLS Cup, on Dec. 9.

MLS Season Pass will broadcast every playoff match, including MLS Cup.

How many MLS teams are there in 2023?

With expansion team St. Louis City SC joining the league, this season will feature 29 teams. St. Louis City SC will play in the 14-team Western Conference. Nashville SC, which competed in the Western Conference last season, moves to the 15-team Eastern Conference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLS 2023 season opening weekend: Watch on Apple TV streaming service