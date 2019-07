MLS academies make up Canadian entry at CONCACAF Boys' Under-15 Championship

TORONTO — The Canadian Soccer Association has named 18 players from the three Canadian MLS team academies for its entry at the CONCACAF Boys' Under-15 Championship next month in the U.S.

The tournament will run Aug. 3-12 in Bradenton, Fla.

The 18-man roster features eight players from the Toronto FC academy, seven from Montreal and three from Vancouver.

Canada will open Aug. 4 against El Salvador before facing Slovenia, an invitational side, on Aug. 5 and Guadeloupe on Aug. 7.

Canada will hold a week-long camp starting July 24 in Florida ahead of the tournament.

The under-15 squad will be coached by Eric Tenllado.

CANADA

Goalkeepers: Max Anchor, Vancouver Whitecaps Academy; Dino Bontis, Toronto FC Academy

Defenders: Loic Cloutier, Montreal Impact Academy; Markus Pusztahegyi, Toronto FC Academy; Renaud Caron, Montreal Impact Academy; Josh Gordon, Toronto FC Academy.

Midfielders: Luca Accettola, Toronto FC Academy; Jordan Alvarez, Toronto FC Academy; Matteo Campagna, Vancouver Whitecaps Academy; Malik Daouda, Montreal Impact Academy; Mael Henry, Montreal Impact Academy; Nathan-Saliba Saliba, Montreal Impact Academy; Marko Stojadinovic, Toronto FC Academy.

Forwards: Theo Afework, Vancouver Whitecaps Academy; Jean-Aniel Assi, Montreal Impact Academy; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Toronto FC Academy; Hugo Mbongue Mbongue, Toronto FC Academy; Charles-Etienne Volcy, Montreal Impact Academy.

The Canadian Press