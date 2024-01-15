MLK Jr Day: What stores are open and closed?

On Monday 15 January, millions of Americans will honour and celebrate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, Martin Luther King Jr Day coincides with his actual birthday, but the federal holiday typically always falls on the third Monday of January.

King, who was assassinated 56 years ago, spent his life building a legacy and a movement to end segregation policies, inequality, and violence against Black people across the US.

In November 1983, 15 years after his assassination, then-US president Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law.

The legislation was first introduced just four days after his assassination on 4 April 1968. However, it took 15 years for the holiday to be approved by the federal government and an additional 17 years for it to be recognised across all 50 states.

MLK Jr Day is now designated a National Day of Service to encourage people to volunteer in their communities. But, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have the day off and several stores and businesses remain open on the day.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King, Jr Day 2024:

Retail stores

Walmart set to be open as usual on MLK day (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Major US retailers will be open on MLK Day.

This includes some big-name retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger and Costco.

Walmart: The store will follow its typical operating hours on MLK Jr Day, but hours may vary depending on location.

Costco: The retail company will be open on MLK Jr Day. Depending on location, stores are set to open at 9am.

Target: Stores will follow their typical operating schedules but hours may differ depending on location. Be sure to check your local store’s website before heading over.

Walgreens: For all your Pharmacy, Health and Wellness needs, store will be open at the usual time of 8am.

Kroger: The supermarket chain will be open on MLK Jr Day with bakeries opening at 9am and the rest of the stores opening at 6am.

Postal services

USPS will not deliver mail on MLK Day (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The United States Postal Service won’t deliver mail on MLK Jr Day.

Story continues

UPS will have limited stores open and will not be operating regular service.

FedEx is open, but FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will operate with limited services.

Banks

Most banks will be closed on MLK Day (Getty Images)

Most banks will be closed as The Federal Reserve will be observing Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays but many choose to do so. So before you head over to your bank, be sure to check your local branch before visiting.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also be closed.

National Parks

The Grand Canyon National Park (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you want to embrace the holiday by diving into nature, you can do so for free on MLK Jr Day!

“On six days in 2024, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone,” the National Park Service has said.