MLB's Michael Teevan earns Fishel Award for PR excellence

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Teevan, Major League Baseball's vice president of communications, has won the sport's Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence.

Teevan, 42, was a communications intern for the Boston Red Sox from 2000-02, then joined the commissioner's office as coordinator of club relations.

He was promoted to coordinator of public relations in 2004, public relations specialist in 2005, manager of public relations in 2007, director of public relations in 2011 and senior director of public relations in 2012.

Teevan was made an MLB vice president in 2014.

The award was established in 1981 and named for the Bob Fishel, longtime head of public relations for the New York Yankees and later the American League.

The Associated Press