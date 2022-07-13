All-Star Game strike? MLBPA expresses support for Dodger Stadium concession workers

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·1 min read

All-Star activities in Los Angeles over the next week could potentially be disrupted by a strike from concessions workers at Dodger Stadium.

Members of Unite Here, a union representing some 1,500 food and beverage employees at the storied ballpark, announced on Monday they have authorized a work stoppage "at any time" as they seek a new contract with Chicago-based Levy's Restaurants, which runs Dodger Stadium concessions.

Also Monday, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced it "stands in solidarity" with the union: "They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them."

But how much support will the MLBPA, long seen as one of the USA's most powerful unions, provide if picket lines are set up outside the site of MLB's All-Star Game?

In 2018, the New York Yankees faced criticism for crossing a picket line set up by striking hotel workers in Boston. A few weeks later, the Los Angeles Dodgers did the same thing.

Last year, concessions workers at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, voted to strike over health care and COVID-19 safety issues. However, the dispute was resolved before a strike took place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: All-Star Game strike? MLBPA supports Dodger Stadium workers union

